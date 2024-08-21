Multi-purpose recreational facility approved for Saint John, N.B.

The Irving Oil Field House on the eastside of Saint John, N.B., is set to undergo a multi-million dollar expansion.

Saint John city council has approved an estimated $48 million multi-purpose recreation facility to be built next to the Irving Oil Field House. The project would include the construction of two new regulation-sized arenas.

“All of our rinks in Saint John were built in the 60s, like 67 I think, with money that came through the centennial years,” says Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon.

“They're old, the parts are outdated, and they use components that just aren't used today. It's time to retire those and to move on to a newer, better surface.”

Reardon says the location is ideal given the existing facility in the Field House, as well as the number of hotels and restaurants within the area that could attract various tournaments to the venue.

The new facility would also include multi-purpose space for recreational, arts and cultural programming, a community meeting space, and an area for a wellness clinic. It was also see space allocated to relocate the east branch library to the new facility.

The city is looking at funding opportunities through both the provincial and federal levels of government for the project. City council has set up a funding plan that would see up to $3 million into reserves each year for the next five years, with an additional $5 million of borrowing.

The Greater Saint John Field House Inc. and YMCA of Southwestern New Brunswick, which both currently run programming at the field house, will undergo a joint fundraising effort of $5 million.

“We have some great partners there already,” Reardon points out. “With the field host, with the exhibition park, it's on a bus route, it's all there. It's just like the stars have all aligned for us to do this project so we're just going to run with it.”

A community needs assessment for the project will be conducted this fall.

While the mayor did not have a timeline for the project, she said she wouldn’t expect the facility to be finished before 2027.

