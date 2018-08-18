

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - Highway 102 inbound to Halifax is closed as emergency response crews are on the scene of a multiple vehicle accident.

Police say just after 5 p.m. on Saturday a car traveling outbound from Bayers road crossed the median and was struck by a van driving inbound.

The incident took place near Exit 0, and all traffic is being re-routed.

The two occupants of the car, along with the driver of the van have all been taken to hospital by EHS, there is no further word on their condition at this time.

Halifax Regional Police say at this time, they are unsure of when the highway will be reopened and are asking drivers to seek an alternative route into Halifax.

Police are urging drivers to use caution while driving in the fog and rain.