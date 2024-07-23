Multiple reports of man peering into bedroom windows in Wolfville, N.S.: police

Police in Wolfville, N.S., say they have received multiple reports of a man looking into the bedroom windows of women.

The Wolfville RCMP Detachment is investigating reports of five incidents in the Prospect Street area, according to a news release from police.

Police are now looking to the public for help identifying the man, who is described as in his 20s, clean shaven, with round glasses, light brown skin and curly brown hair.

“Residents are encouraged to take precautionary measures, including locking unattended doors and windows, and to report any suspicious activity to the RCMP,” said Cpl. Carlie McCann, with the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the man is asked to call RCMP at 902-542-3817 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

