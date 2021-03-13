Advertisement
Mumford Road Walmart re-opened after bomb threat
Halifax Regional Police, along with Halifax Shopping Centre security attend to the scene of a bomb threat Saturday morning at the Mumford Road Walmart. (Photo: Bruce Frisko/CTV News)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say the Walmart on Mumford Road, along with the area, have re-opened after a bomb threat.
Police say they will continue to have a presence in the area "for the foreseeable future," but say they have cleared the area and business of potential risks to the public.
Just after 8:45 a.m., police responded to the Walmart at 6990 Mumford Road after receiving a bomb threat from an anonymous caller.
As a precaution, HRP says everyone was evacuated from the building, and entrances to the property from Mumford and Chebucto roads closed. Everything has since re-opened.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.