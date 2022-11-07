Murder charge laid after man shot and killed in northern New Brunswick

A man from Nash Creek, N.B., has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a man from Belledune, N.B.

Chaleur Region RCMP responded to an unrelated matter at a residence on Highway 134 in Nash Creek around 10:35 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they approached a man, who told police he had just shot someone.

The RCMP says officers located the man’s body behind a shed on the property. The man was later identified as 39-year-old Scott Devereaux.

Police say the 39-year-old Nash Creek man was arrested at the scene without incident.

On Monday, Nathan Meade appeared in Campbellton provincial court and was charged with second-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who lives in the area of Highway 134 in Nash Creek and may have video surveillance footage, or who was travelling through the area between 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m on Nov. 6 and may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.