Muslim teenager in N.L. records screaming man hitting her 15-year-old sister

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

A Muslim teenager in Newfoundland captured video of a man smacking her 15-year-old sister across the head after yelling at her.

Asmahan Al Salloum, 18, says the man approached them at night on May 7 and yelled racial slurs as they were disposing of garbage outside the restaurant they work at in St. John's.

The video, seen by The Canadian Press, shows a bearded caucasian man wearing glasses and an orange hat yelling, "I don't know what you're up to" before hitting 15-year-old Malak Al Salloum across the head, nearly knocking her to the ground.

Malak then throws her iced coffee into the man's face, a move Asmahan says ended the ordeal.

Asmahan says her sister's neck was sore the next day, but she says she and her sister are happy they stood up to him and spoke out about what happened.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed the incident is under investigation, but Asmahan says police have only tried to contact her once since the incident, and she says she worries they aren't taking it seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.