Musquodoboit-area wildfire 100 per cent contained; crews remain on scene
A wildfire in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area is now 100 per cent contained, according to a Twitter post by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The tweet from DNR just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday says crews continue to patrol the area and attend to hot spots.
"Residents may still see and smell small amounts of smoke in the area but this is normal for an active fire scene," read the tweet.
In DNR's last update Saturday night, the department said the fire's size was estimated to cover 52 hectares of land.
The fire was estimated to be 20 hectares in size when crews first responded to the area on Friday.
YARMOUTH COUNTY WILDFIRE
Crews have also been battling a wildfire near Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County since Monday night.
The wildfire had spread to 3,100 hectares, but in a Twitter post Saturday around 9 p.m., DNR said the fire was 100 per cent contained.
Residents in this area may also smell small amounts of smoke - something DNR says is normal for an active fire scene.
The department says crews returned Sunday to investigate any hot spots in the area.
SUNDAY'S BURN RESTRICTIONS
No burning is allowed in Queens, Shelburne or Yarmouth counties on Sunday.
Burning is restricted in all other Nova Scotia counties until 7 p.m.
Nova Scotia's burn restrictions are updated daily at 2 p.m.
