Musquodoboit Harbour man dies after collision on Highway 103: N.S. RCMP

    Police in Nova Scotia say a 63-year-old Musquodoboit Harbour man has died following an early morning crash in East River.

    The collision occurred Saturday on Highway 103, near exit 7, said the RCMP in a news release.

    When officers arrived at the scene, the RCMP says they learned a Suzuki SX4, driven by the 63-year-old man, had crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with an oncoming Ford F150.

    The 63-year-old was the sole occupant of the Suzuki. Police say he died at the scene.

    “The lone passenger of the Ford, a 52-year-old Dartmouth man, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, a 60-year-old East Preston man, was not physically injured,” said the RCMP in the release.

    Highway 103 closed for several in the morning and has since reopened.

