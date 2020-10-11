HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 and warning of a potential public exposure.

On Sunday, the province announced the 14 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 71.

Four of the new cases were identified in Zone 1 (Moncton region). All four cases are in their 70s and linked to the outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special care facility. All cases are self-isolating.

Ten of the new cases were identified in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and include the following:

Three people in their 30s

Two people in their 50s

Five people in their 60s

All of the cases in Zone 5 are related to the regional outbreak and are self-isolating.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

Public Health has identified a potential public COVID-19 exposure at the Centre Père-Patrice-Leblanc on Murphy Avenue in Moncton. People who visited the location between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Individuals who experience any COVID-19 symptoms are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.

THIRD POSITIVE CASE IN N.B. SCHOOL

A positive case has been confirmed at L.E. Reinsborough School in Dalhousie, N.B. – the school community has been informed. Public Health continues to carry out contact tracing, which will inform any decisions about how learning may be impacted in the coming days. Health officials say families should watch for further communication from the school during the weekend.

COVID-19 CASES IN NEW BRUNSWICK

Since the pandemic began, New Brunswick has had 272 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 199 are recovered and two people have died.

There are currently five people in hospital, with one person in intensive care.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 84 confirmed cases (37 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 31 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 60 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 83 confirmed cases (30 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

CHANGE TO ORANGE LEVEL

On Friday at midnight, both the Moncton region (Zone 1) and Campbellton region (Zone 5) transitioned back to the Orange level under the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

The change to Orange means residents in those zones must stay in a two household bubble. However, unlike the previous version of the Orange level, they can now extend to include caregivers or immediate family members.

Personal service businesses such as barbers, hair stylists and spas have been instructed to close. Gymnasiums and health centres were also asked to close immediately, in addition to casinos, bingo halls, cinemas, theatres and arcades.

Restaurants, bars and retail stores may continue to operate under their previously approved COVID-19 operational plan.

Outdoor gatherings must be limited to 10 people with physical distancing.

Indoor religious services, weddings and funerals are permitted with 10 people or fewer.

SCHOOLS IN THE ORANGE

In the Orange level, enhanced mask use will be required for students from kindergarten to Grade 12. The policies apply to all students, teachers and staff unless they are not required to wear a mask for medical reasons.

Students in kindergarten through Grade 8 will now be required to wear a mask throughout the day, both indoors and outdoors, except when they are working quietly at their desk, engaged in physical activity, eating or drinking.

Students in grades 9 to 12 will be required to wear masks throughout the day, both indoors and outdoors, unless they are eating or engaged in physical activity.

Students of all ages and grades are required to wear masks at all times on the school bus, even if they are sitting alone or with a family member.

The Return to School plan establishes that all intramural, interscholastic and extra-curricular activities are suspended while zones are in the Orange level.

EARLY LEARNING AND CHILDCARE FACILITIES IN THE ORANGE

Children attending after-school care programs are required to wear masks at all times, unless they are engaged in physical activity, or when they are eating or drinking. Children aged two and up will wear masks when they are in common areas and if they are using transportation that is provided by the facility.

Field trips will not be permitted while the region is in the Orange level, and active screening procedures will be implemented. More information on active screening procedures is available in the COVID-19 Recovery Phase: Guidance to Early Learning and Childcare Facilities and Summer Camps.

These policies are only in place for schools and early childhood learning facilities while the zone is in the Orange level. Facilities will return to their normal operational plans once the zone returns to Yellow.

THANKSGIVING PROVISIONS

The province is advising anyone visiting an Orange zone during the holiday to observe the requirements of the zone they're visiting – as well as observe the requirements of the zone they're returning to for 14 days.

Follow all Public Health preventative measures, including:

Wearing a mask at all times when in public, indoors and outdoors for the next 14 days

Being vigilant in self-monitoring for symptoms and get tested as soon as possible should they develop

Limiting contacts to a two-household bubble

Washing hands or using sanitizer frequently

Maintaining a two-metre distance from others

Avoiding gatherings outside of Thanksgiving dinner

HUNTING AND FISHING

New Brunswickers participating in hunting and fishing activities are advised to avoid travelling from an Orange zone to a Yellow zone – except for essential or emergency reasons. Residents living in an Orange zone should always maintain a two-household bubble and keep a two-metre distance between themselves and others.

The province advises hunters and fishers to not participate and self-isolate if they're feeling unwell. They are being asked to hunt and fish as locally as possible and to wear a mask when in close proximity to other hunters and anglers. Furthermore, they are being asked to confirm the operational status or restrictions at any land, parking area, access point, or boat launch they intend to use before arriving.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Saturday, 1,056 personal and 1,186 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 42 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.9 per cent.