HALIFAX -- The Government of New Brunswick released details Thursday on how the province's Explore NB Travel Incentive Program will work this summer.

In April, the province announced the program would be reoffered again in hopes to encourage New Brunswickers to travel and discover their own province. The program was first offered in the summer of 2020 as a way for the province to support their tourism sector.

"We are happy to be able to offer this program once again to residents," said Tammy Scott-Wallace, New Brunswick's tourism, heritage, and culture minister. "It has helped support many tourism businesses across the province and has helped New Brunswickers to discover new places and hidden gems. It has truly made it possible for many people to continue to explore their province over the past year."

The program will run from May 27 to Oct. 31, offering a 20 per cent rebate on eligible expenses up to $1,000 for New Brunswickers taking a vacation that includes a paid overnight stay in the province.

The four categories of eligible expenses include:

Accommodations such as at hotels, motels, inns, B&Bs and campsites.

Food and drink at restaurants and food trucks.

Activities such as entrance fees to attractions, museums, art galleries, cultural events and outdoor adventure activities.

Travel expenses such as for vehicle rentals, ferries and parking.

"Applicants may apply for the rebate if they have valid and detailed receipts from registered New Brunswick businesses and have a paid overnight stay at a New Brunswick accommodation," wrote the province in a news release on Thursday.

Applications can be submitted from July 5 to Nov. 30.