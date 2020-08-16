HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is announcing two new COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the province reported the new international travel-related cases involve two individuals – one under 10 years of age and the other between 10 and 19 years of age – in Zone 1 (Moncton region). The individuals arrived in Moncton and are self-isolating.

15 ACTIVE CASES

There are now 15 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

As of Sunday, a total of 56,767 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began, of which 186 have been positive. Meanwhile, 169 people have recovered, and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of the disease in New Brunswick.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female and 43 per cent are male.

More information concerning COVID-19 statistics in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Saturday, 8,387 personal and 2,484 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province. Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 248 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 2.3 per cent.