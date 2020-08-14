HALIFAX -- New Brunswick continues to remain at nine active cases of COVID-19, with no new cases to report on Friday.

On Thursday, the province reported two new cases of cases of COVID-19, both involving temporary foreign workers in the Moncton area (zone 1). One of the cases is a person in their 30s, while the other is a person in their 50s.

In a news release on Thursday, the provincial government said the workers arrived in Moncton and self-isolated immediately.

9 ACTIVE CASES

There are now nine active cases of the virus in New Brunswick.

On Thursday, 288 tests were done for COVID-19. As of Friday, a total of 56,233 tests had been conducted since the pandemic started. Out of those, 180 were positive, 169 have recovered, and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of the virus in New Brunswick.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female and 43 per cent are male.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 37 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 27 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 53 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 1 confirmed case

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Thursday, 9,372 personal and 3,928 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province. 82 vehicles were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.6 per cent.