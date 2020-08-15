HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is announcing four new cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the province reported the new cases involve two individuals between the ages of 40 and 49 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and are related to international travel. The individuals arrived in Moncton and are self-isolating. The other two cases are individuals under the age of 10 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and are contacts of a previously-related case – they are self-isolating.

“It’s up to all of us to slow the spread of the virus,” said deputy chief medical officer of health, Dr. Cristin Muecke in a press release on Saturday. “We must embrace healthy habits, get tested for any COVID-19 symptoms, and follow the mandatory order.”

Public Health has identified that the two new confirmed COVID-19 cases who were international travellers might have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight AC-891 – Rome to Toronto on August 3, 2020

Air Canada Flight AC-8910 – Toronto to Moncton on August 4, 2020

13 ACTIVE CASES

There are now 13 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

As of Saturday, a total of 56,530 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began – of which 184 have been positive. Meanwhile, 169 cases have recovered, and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of the virus in New Brunswick.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female and 43 per cent are male.

More information concerning COVID-19 statistics in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 14,443 personal and 3,297 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province. Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 237 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.3 per cent.