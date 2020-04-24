MONCTON, N.B. -- Friday's announcement of the lifting of some restrictions in New Brunswick is viewed as a turning point for businesses shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When they do open, many are expecting to be doing business in a new reality.

Julie Martin is preparing for a very important day: the day she will be allowed to re-open her business

"I have purchased Plexiglass, we're going to try to do shields to separate the esthetician and the client," said Martin.

To limit customer interaction, Martin also has face shields, masks and will be getting rid of cash transactions. She will also be limiting the number of clients in her salon at one time.

The spread of covid-19 prompted the province to implement a state of emergency and many businesses were told to close.

With the number of active cases of the disease decreasing, many are eager to get back to work.

John Wishart, the president of the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce, is expecting a new environment when business owners can change their closed signs to open.

"It's almost like becoming a start-up all over again," Wishart said. "How do we operate differently? If you have a patio on Main Street, how many people can I afford to have there? What sort of training does my staff need to interact with customers?"

Once businesses get the go-ahead to open, it could take them weeks before they’re ready to unlock their doors and welcome customers.

Coffee shop owner Shini David has 250 items that will need to be ordered and it could take at least a two weeks to get them ordered and delivered.

"We're out of stock, we have to refill all the stock from many, many suppliers," David said. "Some are from other provinces."

Despite some unanswered questions, today is being viewed as a turning point for business owners who can now focus on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.