HALIFAX -- As New Brunswick reported no new case of COVID-19 for the sixth straight day, it also announced a loosening of public restrictions to allow some activities to begin again.

New Brunswickers will be allowed to pick one household that they can visit as their own, or allow visitors from. For example, parents could take their kids to go visit their grandparents or vice-versa.

They will also be allowed to go to golf courses, parks, go hunting and fishing, carpool, and attend outdoor religious services -- all while respecting the two-metre or six-foot physical distancing rule.

"Welcome to the new normal," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Friday at a news conference in Fredericton.

Dr. Russell said of the 118 cases, only 11 are active. There are four New Brunswickers in hospital, including one in intensive care.

She said that going back to normal the way it was will not be possible and reminded people to maintain physical distancing and good hygiene.

"When it is not possible people should wear a non-medical face mask to cover your mouth," Dr. Russell said, reminding people resist the urge to shake hands or do the things we used to take for granted.

Dr. Russell said she would not hesitate to reimpose public health restrictions if there was a rise in cases of COVID-19. She says if there are three outbreaks in a six-day period, restrictions will be put back in place.

Premier Blaine Higgs said the transition will be gradual and done in steps.

This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.