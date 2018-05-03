

CTV Atlantic





As parts of New Brunswick continue to experience record-breaking water levels, a real community effort is taking place as residents deal with the unprecedented flooding and prepare for what’s to come.

The rising St. John River continues to close roads and force residents out of their homes, with the number of closures and evacuations expected to increase with more rain in the forecast.

In Grand Bay-Westfield volunteers deliver load after load of sandbags, hoping to keep the water at bay.

"In small communities like ours, we rely on people like volunteers from the outside community, corporations, to step up," says Grand Bay-Westfield mayor Grace Losier.

Dozens of sandbags have been brought to Lisa Sanderson's home.

"It's amazing and humbling, you look around our property and see the sandbags, those have all been filled by community members, friends, family," says Sanderson.

Nearby in Grand Bay-Westfield, a resident is offering roadside hot coffee and sweets. The person responsible didn't want to appear on camera, but said it was the least she could do for those affected by the flood and the hundreds of volunteers who are helping them.

That type of response is being shown in communities across New Brunswick.

"I thought it was a great chance to give back and I would hope other people would do it for me if I ever needed it," explains volunteer Brian Mazerolle.

"Just people helping people, move furniture, bag their property, whatever needs to be done, that's what people are doing here," adds mayor Grace Losier.

Some volunteers have driven hours to fill sandbags in Grand Bay-Westfield, and some local businesses have even given their employees to come here and help. An estimated 65,000 sandbags have been distributed in Grand Bay-Westfield alone.

"People are along the water, so they're kind of getting trapped, and my sister lives down near Nerapis, her backyard is getting flooded so I thought I'd come out and help," says volunteer Beau Cosman.

Thousands more sandbags have been shipped in. A local aquaculture company has offered to assist anyway they can.

"As of today, we've mobilized three boats this morning. One in Grand Bay-Westfield and two in the Kennebecasis Valley area." We've shipped 10,000 sandbags to Grand Bay-Westfield yesterday and we have 23,000 more that will be brought to the community tomorrow," explains Joel Richardson of Cooke Aquaculture.

Emergency officials are also asking people to keep an eye out for anyone who could be in need of help.

"Certainly along our waterfront area, there are a lot of residents who may need to be checked on by their neighbours. They might not be able to manage these things on their own and could certainly use some help," says Grand Bay-Westfield fire chief Troy Gautreau.

"We all want to help out, pitch in, do whatever we can do to help out, it could be complete strangers. This is a time of need for many people," explains Rick Doucet, New Brunswick's Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries.

A time of need that's going to continue, as long as the river keeps rising.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.