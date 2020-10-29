HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has declared an outbreak at a seniors' residence in Balmoral, N.B., and is modifying the border rules for workers.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, says there has been a positive test at Residence 4 Saisons.

"There is one confirmed case in the facility, and so therefore we're declaring an outbreak and we're taking very aggressive steps at this moment to limit the impact of this outbreak," Russell said. "So, the entire facility is being tested with respect to residents and staff. And I think most of them were being tested today with a rapid test."

Russell also cautioned New Brunswickers of the "elevated risk" represented by the rising number of positive cases reported in Canada. She said it is now averaging approximately 2,700 a day, compared to 300 a day in July.

"There is a rising tide of COVID-19 all around us," said Russell.

New Brunswick also reported that there are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the number of active cases has dropped to 41.

The province is also modifying the rules for workers who come back to New Brunswick.

"These measures are necessary because almost 95 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in our province are the result of travel or someone who has been in close contact with another traveller who was positive," said Premier Blaine Higgs.

As such, the province will now require workers returning to New Brunswick to self-isolate for 14 days. They will have the option of returning to normal guidelines if they get voluntarily tested and are showing no symptoms.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.