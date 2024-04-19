N.B. Environment Minister Gary Crossman resigns, says political beliefs 'no longer align' with Higgs’ government

Gary Crossman, New Brunswick’s minister of environment and climate change, has resigned from Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative cabinet effective immediately.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the three-term PC MLA for Hampton said disagreements with the Higgs’ government and PC party played a role in his decision to resign.

“My personal and political beliefs no longer align in many ways with the direction of our party and government,” said Crossman in the post.

Crossman declined an interview request on Friday.

Previously, Crossman indicated he wouldn’t re-offer in the next provincial election, scheduled Oct. 21.

Crossman said he’d also be leaving as an MLA in a “few days.”

Premier Higgs said there was “no surprise” about the resignation, in a brief written statement on Friday.

Higgs offered no reaction to Crossman’s comments about the PC party or the provincial government’s direction.

Several Progressive Conservative MLAs who’ve voiced concerns about Higgs’ leadership have either already resigned, or signaled their intentions not to reoffer in the next provincial election, including: Daniel Allain, Dorothy Shephard, Trevor Holder, and Jeff Carr.

Other Tory cabinet ministers who’ve recently announced they’re not reoffering include Bruce Fitch, and Mike Holland, while Arlene Dunn resigned from cabinet and as a MLA in February.

Crossman’s resignation means the PCs will have 26 seats when daily sitting in the legislature resume next month. In addition, there are 16 Liberal seats, three Green Party seats, and one independent seat.

