HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick government announced Friday it will not sell Cannabis NB, ending well over a year of speculation.

According to a news release, the Request for Proposal (RFP) process for the privatization of recreational cannabis has been discontinued. The New Brunswick government began that process in November 2019. In January 2020, the province said it had received proposals from eight companies.

"Proposals from private operators were evaluated and ranked through an open, fair and accountable method overseen by a third-party fairness monitor," wrote the province in a news release.

New Brunswick officials say further details about the short-listed proponents or their proposals will not be disclosed to protect the commercial confidentiality of the process and of the private sector participants.

"While we were pleased with the level of interest and engagement from the private sector, Cannabis NB's performance over the past few months, as well as careful consideration of the social and economic implications of the retail model, has given us confidence that New Brunswick taxpayers and consumers can be well served through continued improvements within the current model," said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves.

Steeves said the province continues to focus on economic growth and recovery, and on actions designed to strengthen New Brunswick’s economy in the long-term.

In a statement, Premier Blaine Higgs acknowledged Cannabis NB employees.

"I thank the staff of Cannabis NB and all of the proponents for their patience as we have navigated this process through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Higgs.