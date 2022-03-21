N.B. government signs funding agreement with 2 universities to help address nursing shortage
The New Brunswick government has entered into a 10-year funding agreement with two universities to address a nursing shortage in the province.
The provincial government aims to increase enrolment in nursing programs at the University of New Brunswick (UNB) and the Université de Moncton, as well as reward the universities for graduating nursing students.
The province made the announcement on Monday.
Under the agreement, UNB will receive up to $1,785,000 each year for graduating nurses above a baseline of 155.
The province says it will give UNB $35,000 for each confirmed graduate above this baseline, up to 206 per year – supporting up to 51 additional seats.
“Our greatest source of new nurses is our bachelor of nursing programs,” said Trevor Holder, the minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, in a news release Monday. “We have prioritized working with our universities to increase enrolments and graduates. We understand there is a cost associated with training new nurses, and we are pleased to partner with UNB and provide additional performance-based funding.”
Over the 10-year agreement, UNB could receive up to $18 million.
“UNB and the province of New Brunswick have a shared vision of solving the grand challenges of New Brunswick’s health-care system and this agreement is a step in the right direction,” said Paul J. Mazerolle, UNB’s president and vice-chancellor. “Our nursing programs are on a path of growth and focus on meeting the needs of New Brunswickers.
The province says the Université de Moncton will receive up to $1.19 million each year for graduating nurses above a baseline of 126. The government will provide $35,000 for each graduate above this baseline, up to 160 per year – supporting up to 34 additional seats.
“Training more nursing students will help us fill our critical need for nurses,” said Glen Savoie, minister responsible for La Francophonie.
“The majority of our new nurses come through our bachelor of nursing programs and we are proud to partner with the Université de Moncton in these efforts.”
Université de Moncton's president and vice-chancellor says the funding will help fulfill the school's mission to train creative and engaged nurses, to innovate in health-care services, and to provide safe and high-quality care to the entire population.
“This announcement will also allow us to target the international market by building on the recruitment of francophone students from Africa, Belgium, France and Switzerland," said Denis Prud’homme, the president and vice-chancellor of the Université de Moncton.
Over the 10-year agreement, the Université de Moncton could receive up to $12 million.
According to government, the agreements align with the enhancement of nursing education in New Brunswick’s action item as part of the Nursing Resources Strategy released in 2019.
They also fall in line with the auditor general’s 2019 recommendation that the department provide funding only after desired outcomes or targets have been achieved.
“As part of our new provincial health plan, the government has committed to working with post-secondary institutions to develop innovative education and clinical training models,” said New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.
“This new approach will encourage our universities to increase enrolment in our nursing programs and recruit a new generation of nurses towards a fulfilling career.”
Both universities must submit reports to the department each year validating the number of graduates above the baseline threshold.
They must also provide details on successes or barriers to meeting its goal.
