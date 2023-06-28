N.B. government to release anti-carbon tax ads

The Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick will release a provincial advertising campaign this week about the federal government’s incoming carbon tax, with a pointed message about trying to stop it.

“It is important that we ensure New Brunswickers understand what is coming at them,” said Mike Holland, minister of natural resources and energy development, in an interview Wednesday.

The provincial government’s advertisement campaign will be featured on broadcast platforms and social media by Saturday, when the July 1 federal carbon tax comes into effect.

The provincial government didn’t immediately provide the ad campaign’s total cost.

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc dismissed the campaign as political posturing without substance.

“Taking out ads, criticizing a government trying to do something about climate change, actually doesn’t reduce emissions,” said Leblanc to reporters in Fredericton on Wednesday.

Holland said the advertisements are meant to provide information to consumers who may not be aware of the upcoming changes.

“We just want to make sure folks understand we have said, and will continue to say, that the decarbonisation of our environmental footprint is important. We believe we are doing good work at that, and we will continue to do so. But carbon taxes are just an ineffective way to do it and it only winds up being more of a burden on people who are already burdened in New Brunswick,” said Holland.

LeBlanc repeated the federal government’s argument that rebates will offset taxes for people who live in rural areas and don’t have access to adequate public transportation.

“We’ll continue to make work to ensure those people are supported. But at the same time, we think that provincial governments that are in very large surplus positions – and in the case of New Brunswick, historic surpluses – are also able to invest some of that money in the fight against climate change.”

The Council of Atlantic Premiers wrote to the federal government last week to demand a delay in the tax taking effect, citing inflation and anticipated discrepancies in the region. To date, there’s been no meeting.

“We’re focused on doing the business of the government, but we’re always available to talk to premiers and do so all the time,” said LeBlanc.

