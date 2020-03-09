FREDERICTON -- After two years of historic flooding along the Saint John River, New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization is warning the province to be ready again this spring.

The warning was made during the province’s annual River Watch launch Monday morning.

Environment Canada‘s Jill Maepea says this year’s winter has been 1.4 degrees above normal, but the snow depth at the end of February is slightly above normal by about 20 per cent.

She says slightly-above-normal temperatures are expected over the next three months, and that precipitation is predicted to be slightly below normal.

Jasmin Boisvert, a hydrology specialist with the Department of Environment and Local Government, says Fredericton water levels have been “fairly uneventful” this year.

“The ingredients are always there every year... it’s very much a wait-and-see,” he said.

Experts are hoping for warm temperatures during the day and cold at night.

For now, they’re advising people to be prepared for what could come, especially those who have experienced flooding before.

“Even though we have metres of snow on the ground, preparations can still be made,” says New Brunswick EMO director Greg MacCallum.

“If you have flooded before ... they should anticipate, at least the likelihood, that they could flood again."