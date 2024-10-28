N.B. man, 18, arrested after police seize firearm

An 18-year-old New Brunswick man has been arrested following an incident involving a firearm in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.

RCMP responded to a complaint of a man with a firearm on River Valley Drive around 5:25 p.m. last Thursday.

When police arrived, officers were able to identify a person of interest. Shortly after, an 18-year-old man from Grand Bay-Westfield was arrested without incident near his parked vehicle, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say a firearm was also seized as part of the investigation.

The man was later released on conditions pending a future court appearance.

Police haven’t said what charges the man is facing.

At the time of the incident, police say they believed it was an isolated incident, and that there was no danger to the public.

No one was injured.

