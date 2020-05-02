HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a man following the discovery of a deceased woman on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at around 10:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a woman who was possibly dead at a residence along Main Street in Hillsborough.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman – confirming she was deceased.

Shortly after the discovery, police searched for a man a few kilometres from the residence. Police say the man was driving and was pulled over and arrested. The man remains in custody.

Meanwhile, the RCMP major crime unit is investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

Police add that more information will be released on Sunday – there is no risk to the public.