HALIFAX -- The RCMP are looking for information about a vehicle as they investigate the homicide of a man in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B.

Police responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Route 515 around 4 p.m. Friday.

Officers found the body of a man inside. He has been identified as 67-year-old Elias Bastarache.

Bastarache was found in a residence at the end of a tree-lined driveway.

Those who knew him say the nature of the crime seems out of his character.

Police believe his death was an isolated incident.

"I was surprised because that guy was kind of, he kept to himself," said Saint-Marie-de-Kent resident Reg Dallaire. "I can't see in what kind of trouble that guy might have been in, first of all."

Police believe Bastarache was driving a yellow 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier coupe in the Sainte-Marie-De-Kent and Bouctouche areas the day before he was found dead.

A forensics team was on the scene Monday, and while police are putting together the pieces they have, they're also asking for help. They are especially asking anyone who may have seen the yellow vehicle last Thursday or Friday to contact them.

"Police are currently seeking the public's assistance in determining the whereabouts of Mr. Bastarache in the days of February 20th and 21st," said New Brunswick RCMP spokesman Sgt. Nick Arbour.

Neighbours say a crime of this magnitude is out of the ordinary in what's usually a very quiet area.

"Not a lot of crime," said Kent County resident Robert Harnett. "Everybody knows everybody else, everybody seems to be getting along and it's peaceful here."

While the crime has been deemed a homicide, the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

RCMP say an autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.