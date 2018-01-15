

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old Grande-Anse man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

New Brunswick RCMP searched the man’s residence in Gloucester County Sept. 6, 2017.

Officers say several electronic devices were seized during the search and the man was arrested as a result.

Richard Doiron is facing one count of possession of children pornography and is scheduled to appear in Caraquet Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, including members of the Saint John and Kennebecasis Regional Police Forces, along with the RCMP's Technological Crime Unit and Caraquet RCMP, were involved in the investigation.