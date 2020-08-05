HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 27-year-old man from Whites Cove, N.B., following a firearms incident and threats in Oromocto, N.B.

Police say shortly before 9:40 p.m. on August 3, members of the Oromocto RCMP received a complaint of a man in a parking lot on Lewis Street in Oromocto pointing a long gun at several people and uttering threats.

When officers arrived on scene, the man fled in a truck. Police followed the vehicle for several kilometres, but eventually lost sight of the truck.

Through the investigation, members were able to identify the man, and later that evening arrested a 27-year-old man at a residence on Austin Road in Whites Cove.

On August 4, 2020, a search warrant was executed at the residence on Austin Road. Five long guns, a pellet gun and ammunition were seized.

Denver Tyson Black appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on August 4, and was charged with the following offences:

uttering threats

pointing a firearm

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

failing to stop for police

unlawful possession of a firearm

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on August 6, at 9:30 a.m., for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.