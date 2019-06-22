

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man from Saint-Antoine, N.B., has died after a two-vehicle collision in Noinville, N.B.

The Richibucto RCMP say they responded to a call of a collision on Route 126 at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The lone occupant of the SUV was taken to hospital with what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say think the collision occurred when the car travelling southbound on Route 126 crossed the centre line and collided with a parked SUV.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.