HALIFAX -- A 35-year-old man from Rang-Saint-Georges, N.B., has pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and been sentenced to two years plus a day in prison.

New Brunswick RCMP say their investigation into Harry Arseneault began in December 2018.

During a series of searches into homes on Route 135, police seized cocaine, cannabis, drug equipment, a firearm, and money.

Police charged the 35-year-old Arseneault with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and one count of failure to comply with an undertaking in connection with the investigations.

Arseneault later pleaded guilty to the charges, and on Nov. 5, he was sentenced to two years plus a day in prison.

"Following his release, he is prohibited from owning a firearm for a period of ten years," the RCMP said in a press release.