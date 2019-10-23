HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being charged with child pornography offences.

Police launched an investigation into images of child sexual abuse in late 2016.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Sussex Corner, N.B., on June 8, 2017, and arrested at a man at the scene.

Milton Wayne Taylor was charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and making available child pornography.

The 70-year-old Sussex Corner man appeared in court Tuesday, where he was sentenced to 36 months for making available child pornography, and 24 months for possession of child pornography.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

Police say Taylor has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

When he is released from prison, Taylor will have to abide by several court-ordered conditions, including refraining from being around children.