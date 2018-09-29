

CTV Atlantic





With election uncertainty still hanging above New Brunswick, Mayors and Councillors from across the province are meeting for the annual ‘Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick” conference.

A re-hash of the provincial election wasn’t on the official agenda at the annual gathering hosted by the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick- but that didn’t keep it from being the talk of the day.

“We need to know who we’re going to work with,” explains Doaktown Mayor Bev Gaston.

“We have been told that our municipal by-elections have been delayed until next May which is problematic for many municipalities waiting on a by-election date,” adds Blacks Harbour Mayor Teresa James.

Gaston, the Union President and Mayor of Doaktown is adamant about one thing; the issues facing New Brunswick municipalities haven’t changed, no matter who will be leading government going forward.

“It is sometimes nice to have a majority because you know exactly who you’re dealing with, but these other people, the other parts of the minority have to realize that we still want what we want,” continues Gaston. “Nothing has changed of what municipalities and our taxpayers need.”

That would include how much tax revenue will be shared with municipalities after the legalization of recreational marijuana. Ottawa will direct 75% of that revenue back to the provincial government.

“So you’re getting 75%, we want 44% of that to be distributed equitably. However, we do it on taxation or numbers of people within the community because need that because our revenue possibilities are shrinking,” explains Gaston.

It is merely one of the local details being hung up by the election upheaval.

“We do have concerns about the future, but the council and staff we’re still evaluating that at the moment, and it will probably take a few weeks to realize the impact it will have on the community,” says Plaster Rock Mayor Alexis Fenner.

“There are a lot of things, a lot of irons in the fire that we need to deal with, and hopefully they get it together and work with all the municipalities,” adds St. Stephen Mayor Allan McEachern.

There is also a feeling that provincial politicians could learn a thing or two from the local level.

“Even without the results from last Monday, it would be nice moving forward to move our province forward. Working together more and how we as municipalities have to do that on a daily basis,” explains Riverview Deputy Mayor Tammy Rampersaud.

“I think that a municipality, or any municipal government that is representing their citizens as they should, should be non-partisan as they can,” adds Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne. “In other words you deal directly with the departments with the best of intentions. I think that when you do that, and you do that well, you’re going to probably see success regardless of who is sitting in the legislature.”

Just one tactic being offered for an unpredictable time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.