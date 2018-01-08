

CTV Atlantic





Combating icy conditions around New Brunswick has come under scrutiny after complaints about the slippery state of some road and highways.

The provincial Progressive Conservatives say it’s a problem being compounded by the provincial government.

“The salt spreaders were recalibrated to not allow enough salt and sand to be spread in different areas,” says New Brunswick PC MLA Jeff Carr. “Certain trucks in certain shed weren't allowed to go out, or didn't seem to be allowed to go out at the appropriate time to get ahead of the storm.”

Transportation Minister Bill Fraser was not made available for an interview on Monday.

The department said a new standard for the quantity of salt being put on the road has been implemented, adding that staff have been directed to apply as frequently as needed to get to the job done.

Kris Austin, the leader of the People's Alliance Party, says winter road clearing is falling down the ladder of what should be priority.

“That's a basic necessity,” says Austin. “Building a new museum in Saint John for $50 million: that's not a necessity.”

Austin says the problem falls back on the former Tory government under David Alward.

“They're both to blame. I know the Conservatives today will blame it on the salt, and they have a point, but I think the cuts they made when in government is equally to blame,” Austin says.

“Because decisions were made in the past, decisions I wasn't part of obviously, doesn't mean we shouldn't look for solution in the present and future,” Jeff Carr says.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is maintaining there is no shortage of salt and that budget has not been cut.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.