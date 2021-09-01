HALIFAX -- Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP say they have found the grey 2013 Buick Verano believed to be driven by Paul Doughty, a 76-year-old man who was reported missing Aug. 19.

Police say the abandoned vehicle was found on a trail off McKay Loop Road in Pennfield, N.B. Doughty's vehicle had a New Brunswick licence plate with the number JFJ 395.

"Members of the Grand Bay-Westfield detachment, RCMP police dog services and the RCMP's helicopter are searching the area," the RCMP said in a news release.

Doughty, who is from Musquash, N.B., was last seen on Aug. 18 at a business near McKay Loop Road and Route 175, near Pennfield, N.B. between 3 and 4 p.m.

Soon after he was reported missing, police say they received unconfirmed sightings of Doughty in the Miramichi and Fredericton areas.

Doughty is described as being five-feet-seven inches (170 centimetres) tall, and weighing approximately 100 pounds (45 kilograms). He has short grey hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on Doughty's whereabouts, or who has seen him or his vehicle since Aug. 18, to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020.