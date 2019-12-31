ROTHESAY, N.B. -- The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says they are treating two sudden deaths in Rothesay, N.B., on Monday as suspicious.

Police say they found the bodies of Louise Cassie-Laflamme, a 43-year-old woman, and a seven-year-old female child in an apartment on Sierra Avenue around 10 a.m.

"Autopsies will be conducted (Tuesday) to determine the exact causes of death," Kennebecasis regional police said in a news release.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or anyone who has been in contact with the victims is asked to contact the KRPF at 506-847-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).