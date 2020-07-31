HALIFAX -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Blaine Higgs says he's wary of opening New Brunswick to the rest of Canada, just as students are scheduled to return to school.

On Thursday, Higgs announced the province is allowing residents of two border municipalities in Quebec to travel into the province, beginning Friday. However, for travellers from the rest of Canada – not including travellers from within the Atlantic Bubble – that's not on the table yet.

Higgs said he's concerned about a reopening coinciding with New Brunswick's students heading back to class on September 8.

"We want to be able to continue, get kids back to school, and not be in a situation where we've seen a resurgence of the virus in advance of that or certainly during," said Higgs on Thursday. "What's to be gained by opening up across the country?"

Higgs acknowledged the economic boost of tourism is one reason to reopen; however, the summer tourism season is nearly over. Additionally, he noted he would reconsider the matter in two weeks.