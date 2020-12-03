HALIFAX -- The COVID-19 outbreak in Zone 5 (the Campbellton) region is officially over.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said public health has monitored two 14-day incubation cycles since Nov. 5 and they now feel comfortable declaring the outbreak over. The outbreak began on Oct. 9.

"It really was a collective effort," said Russell during a news conference Thursday afternoon in Fredericton.

Russell said the test results are back from another round of testing at Parkland Saint John and all residents tested negative. There is, however, one new case identified in an employee, who has been isolating since Nov. 24. That brings the total of confirmed cases at the home to 16.

Another round of testing will happen at the independant living section Friday and the nursing home next Tuesday.

Public health also announced that there are six new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick:

one case in Moncton region

three cases in Saint John region

two cases in Fredericton region

There are 111 active cases in the province, with no one in hospital. There are about 1,500 people in isolation.

Public health is advising against non-essential travel this holiday season, but Russell says if you do travel, be aware that the case counts elsewhere are "much, much higher" and take steps to protect yourself and others.

She challenged New Brunswickers to "embrace and celebrate" the holiday season in different ways this year and to get creative.

CASES THROUGHOUT NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 142 confirmed cases (19 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 115 confirmed cases (71 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 97 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 9 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 8 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Wednesday, 1,589 personal and 1,577 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 21 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.7 per cent.

