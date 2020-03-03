HALIFAX -- Codiac Regional RCMP has arrested three people following a robbery in Moncton on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, at around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a home on Botsford Street. Police say a 30-year-old man was confronted by a 27-year-old man who was armed with a weapon and demanded money. The 30-year-old man left the scene, and no injuries were reported.

When police arrived on the scene, they arrested 44-year-old Toni Elizabeth Goulette, 27-year-old Chase St-Pierre, and 26-year-old Maria Baker.

Baker and Goulette were both charged with robbery with a firearm. Meanwhile, St-Pierre was charged with robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

All three appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Monday. They were remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Friday for bail hearings.

The investigation continues.