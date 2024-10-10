ATLANTIC
    • N.B. RCMP investigating arson at Vallée-des-Rivières home; no injuries reported

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The RCMP is investigating an arson that happened at a home in Vallée-des-Rivières, N.B.

    Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of a fire on Route 17 just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Through the investigation, police say they determined the fire had been intentionally set inside the residence.

    The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

