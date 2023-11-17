N.B. RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian collision outside Edmundston

The RCMP says it is investigating a pedestrian collision in northern New Brunswick that claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman.

Police say the single-vehicle collision happened on Route 144 near the intersection of Davis Road in Rivière-Verte around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the pedestrian was also taken to hospital where she later died.

They say the vehicle was travelling westbound when it collided with the pedestrian, who was crossing southbound.

The New Brunswick Coroner's office and an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist are assisting with the investigation.