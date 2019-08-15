

CTV Atlantic





A pickup truck considered a vehicle of interest in connection with a homicide investigation in New Brunswick has been found.

The RCMP said Wednesday they were looking for the truck in connection with the death of 19-year-old Corey Daniel Sisson.

Sisson was last seen alive on July 29 on Fredericton’s northside and reported missing to the Fredericton Police Force on July 30.

Police say information from the public led them to find his remains in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B., on Saturday.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said Wednesday that the truck would have recently been sold and they were hoping to speak to the new owner.

Police say information from the public led them to find the blue 2002 GMC Sierra 4x4 pickup truck in the Fredericton area later Wednesday.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP, wouldn’t say where exactly the truck had been found, or how it’s connected to the homicide investigation.

She wasn’t certain whether investigators had spoken to the current owner of the truck, but did say she doesn’t believe that person is a person of interest in the investigation.

She wouldn’t say whether the truck’s previous owner is considered a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about Sisson's death is asked to contact the RCMP.