N.B. RCMP release sketch of suspect from 2020 sexual assault

N.B. RCMP requests the public’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in a sexual assault.

The incident happened in October 2020 in Sackville, N.B.

RCMP have now released a sketch of the suspect “in hopes that someone may be able to identify him,” according to a police news release on Thursday.

Police say the man has a slim build, is about five-feet-eleven-inches, or about 180 centimetres, tall. He also has a tattoo of a sword on the side of his face.

"We are hoping the sketch will help identify the suspect and provide information that might further the investigation," says Sgt. Eric Hanson with the Sackville RCMP.

Police ask anyone with information related to the investigation to call Sackville RCMP at 506-533-5151 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.

