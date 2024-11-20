N.B. RCMP search for woman allegedly involved in series of thefts in Atholville

The New Brunswick RCMP has released images of a woman they’re looking for after she was allegedly involved in a series of thefts in Atholville, N.B.

According to police, a woman entered a business on Savoie Street on multiple occasions and took merchandise, before leaving without paying.

Police say the thefts happened between Sept. 30 and Oct. 24.

The RCMP has released surveillance footage photos of the woman and the vehicle in connection with the thefts in hopes someone will recognize her or the car.

Police describe the woman as being in her 40s, with long brown hair, and a tall, slim build. She left the business in a white Volkswagen Jetta, according to an RCMP news release.

The force says they believe a second person is involved in the thefts because the woman was seen, on multiple occasions, entering the passenger side of the vehicle while fleeing.

Police did not provide a description of the second person.

Police are asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

