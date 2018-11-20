

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a series of loud explosions in Boundary Creek, N.B. on the weekend was triggered by an explosive substance being set off in a gravel pit.

Police responded to the gravel pit off Highway 106 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a number of calls about the explosions.

Police say it appears an explosive substance was set off in the gravel pit. A number of shell casings were also found in the area, leading police to believe someone shot at the substance in order to trigger the explosions.

No one was in the area when police arrived and no one was injured.

No property damage was reported, but some local residents told CTV Atlantic the blasts were so strong their houses shook.

Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to identity the person, or persons, responsible for the explosions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverview RCMP detachment.