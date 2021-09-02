HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 16 recoveries, as the total number of active infections drops to 121.

Two of Thursday's cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and involve an individual in their 20s and an individual in their 40s.

One of these cases is under investigation and the other is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

One case is in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and involves an individual in their 50s who recently travelled.

One case is in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involves an individual in their 80s. Public Health says this case remains under investigation.

Five cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and involves:

two people 19 and under

a person in their 20s

a person in their 30s

a person in their 40s

Of the cases in Zone 4, two are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are under investigation and one is travel related.

One case is in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involves an individual in their 30s who is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are three patients in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with one in an intensive care unit.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 75.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 84.8 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

In total,1,116,866 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,784 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,616 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 409,019 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 747 confirmed cases (52 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 334 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 520 confirmed cases (28 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 776 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 190 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 153 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 64 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.