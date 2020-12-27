HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while active case numbers dropped to 34.

On Sunday, New Brunswick Public Health reported the two new cases of COVID-19, both in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

The new cases involve:

An individual in their 40s

An individual in their 60s

Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 592 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 549 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 34 active cases in the province.

There are currently two people in hospital, one of which is in an intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

According to a release issued on Sunday by New Brunswick, current testing numbers will not be available until Monday. The most recent testing numbers released by the province were announced on Saturday when the province noted 149,999 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 155 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 129 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 118 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 33 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 138 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 13 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Saturday, 817 personal and 252 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 39 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 3.6 per cent.