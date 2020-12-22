HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in the Moncton region. Four previously reported cases are now considered resolved, as the active number of cases in the province has dropped to 46.

Tuesday's new cases involve:

an individual in their 20s in Zone 1 (Moncton region) who was a contact of a previously confirmed case; and

an individual in their 60s in Zone 1 (Moncton region) who had travelled outside of the province.

Public Health says both people are self-isolating.

"We are seeing an increasing number of trave- related cases obviously during the holiday season," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health. "People are travelling more, but it is a very dangerous time to be traveling with the case numbers going up all around the country, all around the globe and also in the U.S."

EDMUNDSTON REGION TO RETURN TO YELLOW PHASE

New Brunswick's Zone 4 (Edmundston region) will move to the yellow alert level effective at midnight Tuesday.

Public Health says the recommendation was made because the growth in new cases has slowed, there are no new cases among health-care workers, and in consideration of the mental health and well-being of New Brunswickers at this time of year.

“I thank everyone in Zone 4 for taking the rules seriously and doing their part to ensure the entire province is in the Yellow level just in time for the holidays,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a release. “If we all continue to follow the guidance of Public Health and the rules in the mandatory order, I am confident that we can keep New Brunswick in the Yellow level as we enter 2021.”

The Edmundston region had been in the orange phase since Dec. 11, after an increase in cases and a confirmed outbreak at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

As of Tuesday, 17 of New Brunswick's 46 active cases were identified in the Edmundston zone, according to the province's online dashboard.

“There is recognition that the holiday period is of great importance to many people, and that balancing the social determinants of health is an important consideration if we can ensure risks of transmission are low and within an acceptable range,” said Russell. “It remains very important to keep your number of close contacts low, especially during the holiday period.”

All seven zones in New Brunswick are now considered at the yellow level of recovery. Information on New Brunswick's recovery plan is available on the province's website.

SPORTS TOURNAMENTS SIDELINED UNTIL MID-JANUARY

Russell also announced Tuesday that sport tournaments will not be permitted in New Brunswick until at least mid-January.

Public Health says the decision was made due to the risks associated with large groups of people gathering at sport tournaments and the social gatherings that typically follow these types of events.

Regular play such as a one-on-one hockey game is allowed, but no tournaments, bonspiels or major events can take place at this time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to people who may be organizing such an event, but we need to keep everyone safe,” said Russell. “The risk is just too high.”

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

One of the new cases comes with a potential COVID-19 exposure from N.B. Public Health.

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Dec. 16 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, arrived at 9:16 p.m.

Public Health says anyone on that flight should continue to monitor for symptoms and follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.

Click here for a full list of potential COVID-19 exposures in New Brunswick.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 578 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 521 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 48 active cases in the province.

There is currently three people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with one in intensive care.

To date, 146,628 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 151 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 128 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 116 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 33 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 11 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (no active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 1,829 personal and 1,247 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 10 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.3 per cent.