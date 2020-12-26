HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has reported a total of three new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday, while active case numbers dropped to 38.

On Saturday, New Brunswick Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in two different regions.

Saturday’s new cases involve:

An individual in their 60s in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

An individual in their 20s in Zone 7 (Miramichi region)

Both cases are self-isolating and are travel related.

On Friday, one new COVID-19 case was announced. The case involves an individual in their 40s in Zone 2 (Saint John region). The case is related to travel and is self-isolating.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 590 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 543 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 38 active cases in the province.

There is currently one person in hospital, in an intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 149,999 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 153 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 129 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 118 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 33 confirmed cases (10 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 138 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 13 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION ON AIR CANADA FLIGHTS

On Saturday, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8476 – from Grande Prairie to Calgary, arrived at 4:39 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 150 – from Calgary to Toronto to, arrived at 11:20 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8910– from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

Public Health says anyone on the flights should continue to monitor for symptoms and follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.

Click here for a full list of potential COVID-19 exposures in New Brunswick.