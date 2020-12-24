New Brunswick Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in two different regions. Four previously reported cases are now considered resolved, dropping the active number of cases to 44.

Thursday's new cases involve:

an individual 20-29 in Zone 1 (Moncton region); and

an individual 50-59 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

“We are seeing more travel-related cases, which means it remains very important to keep your number of close contacts low and follow strict self-isolation guidelines for out-of-province travellers, especially during this holiday period,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We still have a long way to go and limiting your contacts will reduce the spread of infections so we can avoid a surge of new cases in January.”

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 587 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 534 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 44 active cases in the province.

There is currently one person in hospital, in the intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 149,091 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 152 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 128 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 118 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 33 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 138 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 13 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 5 confirmed cases (1 active case)

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION ON AIR CANADA FLIGHTS

One of Wednesday's new cases comes with a potential COVID-19 exposure from N.B. Public Health.

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Dec. 16 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 176 – from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 6:30 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 404 – from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8902– from Montreal to Moncton, arrived at 3:54 p.m.

Public Health says anyone on those flights should continue to monitor for symptoms and follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.

Click here for a full list of potential COVID-19 exposures in New Brunswick.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Wednesday, 1,729 personal and 1,156 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 26 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.9 per cent.