HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Four previously reported cases are now considered recovered, bumping the number of active cases in the province to 82.

The new cases involve:

one individual 30-39 in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

two individuals under 19 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region); and

one individual 40-49 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

New Brunswick Health says those four cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and are self isolating.

The fifth case involves an individual in their 70s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). That case is related to international travel and is self-isolating.

Three people are currently in New Brunswick hospitals due to COVID-19, with all three patients now in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 134,518 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in New Brunswick.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 541, of which 452 have recovered and seven have died. This leaves 82 active cases.

CASES THROUGHOUT NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 145 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 124 confirmed cases (42 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 105 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 16 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 10 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases

Residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

CASE AT FREDERICTON HIGH SCHOOL

One of New Brunswick’s largest high schools was closed to students on Tuesday after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the school.

Fredericton High School transitioned to a full ‘learning from home day’ on Tuesday after an individual associated with the school was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In an email sent to students and families late Monday night, David McTimoney, superintendent of New Brunswick’s Anglophone West School District confirmed the case.

McTimoney says contact tracing by Public Health began Monday night. If a student is not contacted by Public Health, then they can continue with regular activities.

It is expected that in-person classes will resume on Wednesday for students with a last name beginning with the letters A-L.

The Fredericton region returned to the Yellow alert level effective Monday. As of Monday, there were 17 active cases confirmed in the region.

SAINT JOHN ZONE REMAINS ORANGE

New Brunswick's Zone 2 (Saint John region) remains at the Orange alert level for the time being, as Public Health says there are still a number of active cases in this zone and the risk of transmission or outbreaks remains high.

Public Health will continue to monitor progress in this region in the hope of returning Zone 2 to the Yellow alert level as soon as possible.

As of Monday, restrictions in New Brunswick's Moncton region (Zone 1) and Fredericton region (Zone 3) have been loosened to the Yellow alert level.

Recovery level rules are available online. In the Yellow level, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. This includes wearing a mask in most indoor public places. Face masks must also be worn when ordering food or drinks at a drive-thru.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Monday, 1,196 personal and 241 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 5 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.3 per cent.