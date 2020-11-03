HALIFAX -- For the second consecutive day, New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Four previously reported cases are now considered recovered, leaving 29 active cases in the province.

Monday marked the first day the province has reported no new cases since Oct. 20.

On Sunday, the province reported one new case of COVID-19, involving an individual in their 30s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). The case is related to a case involving international travel and the individual is self-isolating.

New Brunswick has 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 309 have recovered. There have been six deaths, leaving 29 active cases in the province.

Five patients are hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Tuesday, 103,599 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the province.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 94 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 32 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 68 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 136 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

ZONE 5 REMAINS ORANGE

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery with an additional restriction to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The province recommends that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling or grandparent).

REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY CANCELLED

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Campbellton Civic Centre has been cancelled.

The decision was a difficult one for the local Legion to make.

"I feel terrible that I have to cancel it but, we've got no choice," said Jim Adams of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 19.

It's something they’ve never had to do.

A smaller scale ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 19.

Only 10 people can attend, but it will be broadcast on social media.

"With us going into orange, we realized there was no way we could have our ceremony at the civic centre as in the years past," Adams said.

In the meantime, Adams says there is something people can do.

"If they happen to meet a veteran on the street or anywhere just a stop, maintain your distance but at least say thank you for the service that they gave us," he said.

Poppies and wreaths are still available at the Legion and in stores.

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

On Thursday, New Brunswick's state of emergency mandatory order was renewed under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act. The state of emergency was first declared on March 14.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 1,615 personal and 1,263 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 37 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.3 per cent.